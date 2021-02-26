listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah earned a 2020 Grammy Awards Best American Roots Song nomination for her song “Black Myself”. It was originally recorded by Our Native Daughters, a group that also includes Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell. This new solo version brings a powerfully different approach the song.

“”Black Myself” is the first song I’ve written that was confrontational. I’d always made it a point to sing songs that anybody could relate to, but this was something that had been welling up inside me for a long time,” Kiah shares in a press release. “The reception of the song so far has given me hope that there are people out there who are ready to confront the shared trauma of racism, to look within ourselves and see how we might be perpetuating racist beliefs, and to do what is needed to create equality for all people.”