As longtime fans of Anderson East, we were extremely happy to hear “Madelyn”, the first taste we have of his upcoming album “Maybe We Never Die”, due to hit record store shelves on August 20th. It’s a sexy, soulful smooth groove he delivers with this tune. We can’t get enough and look forward to hearing more!

The LP is the Alabama vocalist’s follow-up to 2018’s Encore and pairs him with Dave Cobb and Philip Towns, who co-produce.

“I wanted to create something unique with this record. A piece of music,that as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains,” East said of the album in a press release. “I’m very proud of what it took to make and its ultimate outcome. I am very grateful to the wonderfully talented humans that lent their gifts to make it what it is.”

