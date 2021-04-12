listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Don’t bother trying to find a genre that defines the artistry of Bartees Strange. He’s always ignored musical boundaries. Born Bartees Leon Cox Jr. in England, raised in Oklahoma, he now lives and works in the DC area. In addition to creating, mixing and producing music in his studio, he’s also a climate justice advocate.

Strange’s new single is called ‘Mustang’ — as in the horse. It’s also the name of the Oklahoma town where he grew up, musically influenced by church choirs, country music, opera and hardcore and emo bands. ‘Mustang” shows off his hard rocking indie roots. Layers of guitars and synths topped with his huge voice. The song appears on his fascinating and eclectic debut album, ‘Live Forever’. It’s an intricate and idiosyncratic 11-track saga about growing up and glowing up Black in America.

Strange shot this lo-fi “Mustang” video himself at his house while under quarantine.