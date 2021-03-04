listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!



Montreal psych-rock band Besnard Lakes have returned with their first new album in nearly 5 years. “The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings” is a searing, 72-minute psychedelic opus about the darkness of death and the light on the other side. One of our favorite tracks is “Our Heads, Our Hearts on Fire Again“. The song is an ode to logic and intuition and being able to learn from the past.