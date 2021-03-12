listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!
Colombian superstars Bomba Estéreo have announced their first studio album in four years. The title track, “Deja”, is an upbeat electro-dance track with an uplifting message of hope for those who battle depression.
Singer Liliana “Li” Saumet said she wrote the song in the hopes that it would help people suffering from depression. We “have had close contact with people who have suffered from depression and regrettably have died from it,” she explained. “This song tells people that you have to get out of it somehow, by singing, dancing, even crying. If this song works for one person, mission accomplished.”
