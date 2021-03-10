listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!
Americana mainstays Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors shared “I Need To Go Somewhere,” their brand new song and video. Capturing a feeling that so many of us can relate to, Drew and longtime collaborator Cason Cooley wrote the song together about the cabin fever we’ve all been experiencing and needing to just go.
“I was writing with my producer Cason Cooley and he had a bunch of brochures on the coffee table, RV brochures. He was telling me he was planning on taking his 3 kids on a big cross-country trip,” Drew says. “I leaned back and said, ‘I need to go somewhere…’ And started making joke lines about ‘put me on a plane, I don’t care where it’s going’ and he stopped me and said, ‘that’s the song we are writing today.’”
