listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Japanese quartet CHAI is made up of identical twins MANA (lead vocals and keys) and KANA (guitar), drummer YUNA, and bassist-lyricist YUUKI. Their vibrantly catchy new single “ACTION” was a response to watching the Black Lives Matter protests unfold across America and the world in June of 2020 while the band was in Japan. Their new album, “WINK”, comes out May 21st on Sub Pop