listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are back with the new incendiary single, “Light Up The Fire”. It’s a preview to their upcoming 20th album release, “In Another World”, due out April 9th. Since 1974 they have been consistently crafting rock and pop gems. Songs with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly endless energy. The latest single is just another reminder why they are one of the all-time great American rock bands.

Catch the listen hear! song of the day each weekday morning at 11:10.