listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Australian artist Nick Murphy is back with new music under his Chet Faker alter ego. He has just released the new single “Low”, his first new music in five years.

It’s a timely and soulful track that analyzes melancholy through a lens of optimism. He says, “Just because I feel low right now, doesn’t mean all that I’ve got has run out,”