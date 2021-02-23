listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!



“Weekends” is the first of two collaborative singles between LA-based electronic DJ duo Classixx and indie rockers Local Natives. It’s a dance-pop gem full of synth hooks and vibrant feel-good vibes.

Classixx had this to say about the song: “These two songs were made as a collaboration in the true sense of the word. We met the Local Natives guys at a wedding in Mexico and immediately connected. They’re such a vibrant live band and it was important to us that their musicianship and vocal harmony came through. The tunes were a group effort and it was a privilege to work on them together, it felt like being a part of a small community.”