listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

We’ve got a fondness for catchy pop songs. You might say we have a soft spot for them. Well, “Soft Spot”, the new single from Claud (aka 21-year-old singer/songwriter Claud Mintz) grabbed us at first listen. Their debut album, “Super Monster”, is due out February 12, via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, making it the first album on Bridgers’ new label.

Claud says of “Soft Spot,” ‘… Sigh. I have a soft spot for lots of people, places, and things. This song is about knowing I can’t be with this one specific person, but my feelings won’t go away… I still hope I run into them, or they randomly text me about something. It’s just me romanticizing what I can’t have and being like “but what if…”’