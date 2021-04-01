listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Dawn Richard, founding member of Danity Kane and Dirty Money, has released “Jacuzzi”, a steamy dancehall pop number accompanied by a scorching music video. The track is another taste of her forthcoming album, “Second Line”, due April 30 on Merge Records.

Richard spoke about the inspiration behind the video: “The visual is a celebration of body positivity, that femininity and sexuality can be in any body form. What a mother moves like will be different from a young woman with no kids in the prime of her 20s. Doesn’t make her less sexy. Stretch marks, curves, blemishes, and imperfections are seen throughout the simulation. We chose to leave those unedited to showcase the beauty in the everyday woman unfiltered.”