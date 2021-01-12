listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

To coincide with their January 8th livestream appearance at Just For One Day, the celebration of David Bowie’s 74th birthday, Duran Duran paid tribute to their hero and friend with a cover of “Five Years”.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie,” Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon said in a statement. “He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be. When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years.’ I can’t begin to explain how honored I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

