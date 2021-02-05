listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Touted as an artist to watch, we’ve been keeping an eye on Dylan Cartlidge. He embraces the phrase “Hope Above Adversity” as his motto. Describing his music as alt-hip hop, Dylan delivers messages of positivity and self-care wrapped in layers of funk, pop, and R&B. His songs are guaranteed to get you up and moving.

“Molasses (Walk the Walk)”, his first single of 2021, has an infectious groove teamed with layered vocals and harmonies and we just can’t get enough!

“The song is about slumps and moments of de-motivation in life. I wrote this song at a particularly tough time when I was experiencing burnout after getting home from tour,” says Dylan. “It’s like going through bouts of purgatory where you almost feel like the person who set themselves all the goals, dreams and ambition is no longer at the steering wheel. You find yourself scrambling to find that part of yourself again or prepare to fake it till you make it, on the road back to finding yourself.”