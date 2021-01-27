listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Legendary activist and Afrobeat originator, Fela Kuti, used his music to lament social injustices and political corruption in his native Nigeria. Fela’s son, Femi Kuti and his son Made, both continue to carry his legacy as torchbearers for change. On February 5th, Partisan Records will release two albums from Femi and Made, packaged together and appropriately titled ‘Legacy +’. Both albums that make up ‘Legacy +’ are steeped in the tradition of Afrobeat invented by Fela, but each also offers their own unique vision.

On “Pà Pá Pà,” taken from Femi’s album ‘Stop The Hate,’ Femi implores Nigerians to rail against the dishonesty of local politicians (“When government waste our time, government waste our life” he declares).

