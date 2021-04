It’s another track from Sharon Van Etten‘s forthcoming 10th anniversary edition of her epic album— and it is glorious.

We loved Lucinda Williams‘ take on Van Etten’s “Save Yourself” as well as “Don’t Do It” interpreted by Courtney Barnett and Vagabon, and now it’s Fiona Apple‘s turn.

Give a listen to Apple’s version of “Love More”…

epic Ten drops digitally April 16th and physically June 11th.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream