Flock of Dimes (aka Jenn Wasner) just delivered “Two”, the first single from her upcoming second solo release, “Head of Roses”. The album will be available in record stores and online April 2nd, via Sub Pop, and we can’t wait!
“‘Two’ is about trying to find a kind of balance between independence and interdependence, and the multitudes within ourselves,” Wasner said in a statement. “It’s about trying to reconcile the desire to maintain a sense of personal autonomy and freedom with the need to connect deeply with others. And it’s about struggling to feel at home in a body, and learning how to accept that the projection of self that you show to others will always be incomplete.”
