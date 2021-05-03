listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

“This I Really Going To Hurt”, the latest album from Flyte. The London-based band are renowned for their complex and rich vocal arrangements and melodies, with lyrics steeped in literary imagery. This continues on their latest album, “This Is Really Going to Hurt” which is full of songs that touch on heartbreak, anger, loss and bitterness. The track “Trying To Break Your Heart” is a prime example. Front man and songsmith Will Taylor has a knack for turning all of these emotions into incredibly beautiful and touching indie folk songs

