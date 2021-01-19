listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Garrison Starr thought she was done playing music. A lifetime of trauma, from her upbringing in a fundamentalist Christian household in Mississippi to more than two decades navigating the music industry, left her spirit broken. With her days as a major-label artist behind her, the Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and producer was ready to pack it in. We’re glad she had a change of heart.

“I started realizing, wow, you know, I am the artist in the room. I’m the one. I do still have a lot to say,” Starr recalls. “That was a great gift for me, because I thought that part of my life was over. I just thought, well, I’m too old to be an artist, I’m too outspoken. I’m too this, or too whatever it is. I’m not good enough for this industry.”

As longtime fans, we’re excited she’s back with the new song, “The Devil in Me”, the lead track from her upcoming album release, “Girl I Used to Be”, available March 5.