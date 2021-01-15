listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Hiss Golden Messenger – aka MC Taylor delivers the new song ‘Sanctuary’ for the New Year. A timely tune with a 70’s folk-rock feel, reflecting on current world situations.

About the new track he says: “This song is, as far as I can tell right now, about grace — something we could all do with a little more of. Much love to you out there”