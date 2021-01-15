listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!
Hiss Golden Messenger – aka MC Taylor delivers the new song ‘Sanctuary’ for the New Year. A timely tune with a 70’s folk-rock feel, reflecting on current world situations.
About the new track he says: “This song is, as far as I can tell right now, about grace — something we could all do with a little more of. Much love to you out there”
Taylor explains how the song came about: “Over the past year, I’ve been thinking a lot about how we care for ourselves and each other, and how hard it is to live truthfully in a world that is so tangled. ‘We sell the world to buy fire, our way lighted by burning men,’ says the poet Wendell Berry. The song ‘Sanctuary’ is one small piece of my own personal reckoning with what it feels like to search for some kind of shelter in the storm. Fare thee well, John Prine, AKA Handsome Johnny, a speaker of truth if ever there was one.”
