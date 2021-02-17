listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, or iDKHOW is a new project led by frontman, multi-instrumentalist, and mastermind Dallon Weekes formerly of Panic! At The Disco. “Leave Me Alone”, an ear-grabbing track from their debut album, Razzmatazz, is an 80’s influenced dance-floor jam full of hooks with synths, guitars, and layered vocals.