I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, or iDKHOW is a new project led by frontman, multi-instrumentalist, and mastermind Dallon Weekes formerly of Panic! At The Disco. “Leave Me Alone”, an ear-grabbing track from their debut album, Razzmatazz, is an 80’s influenced dance-floor jam full of hooks with synths, guitars, and layered vocals.
The song is Dallon’s take on the times that we are trying to get though, saying: “Making a video in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge. We decided to incorporate a lot of things from the state of the world as it is now. Social distancing, sterile isolation, etc. it all seemed to fit with the song’s themes of wanting to quarantine yourself from toxic people and situations.”
