listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

After years of penning songs about grief, Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) returns with the upbeat and joyous single, “Be Sweet”. It’s a tasty preview of the upcoming album “Jubilee”, due for release on June 4th via Dead Oceans.

“After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy,” she explained of the song. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one. I wrote ‘Be Sweet’ with Jack Tatum from Wild Nothing a few years ago. I’ve been holding onto it for so long and am so excited to finally put it out there.”

The music video, which Zauner directed herself, co-stars Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice. Check it out below.