Former Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmates Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird are working together again for the first time in decades! “Sweet Oblivion” is the first taste we get of their upcoming album, “These 13”, due out March 5th via Thirty Tigers.

It’s a lyrically repetitive, simple tune with a county-folk vibe. Bird takes the lead vocal and fiddle duty while Mathus shines on guitar. Bird said of the new project: “It’s been my dream for years now to make this record with Jimbo. Just guitar, fiddle and our very different voices.”

