listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Visionary singer-songwriter-guitarist José González has announced the release of his eagerly awaited fourth solo studio album. LOCAL VALLEY will arrive via Mute on September 17. it’s his first new studio recording in more than five years.

We get a preview of the album with this beautiful acoustic track ‘Visions’.

“We are the apes that are starting to understand the universe and our place in it,” says González.“We are changing our surroundings in an exceedingly rapid pace, so much that we’re becoming stewards of our planet whether we like it or not. As Stewart Brand said, ‘We are as gods and we have to get good at it.’ The lyrics came to me in early February 2020 just as there were more and more tweets about the possible pandemic. The topic of the song felt very timely. You can hear the birds and ambient sounds from the veranda, along with a layer of synth loops in the background.”