listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Argentinian-Swedish singer-songwriter José González returns with his first new studio recording in over 5 years! “El Invento” is a delicate acoustic number inspired by the birth of his daughter Laura. It’s also his first-ever Spanish language track.

He credits Laura with helping him during the writing process. He says, “Every now and then I try to write lyrics in Spanish – this time I succeeded! I guess talking to Laura in Spanish everyday helped. I started writing ‘El Invento’ around 2017. She was 7 months old then. The song is about the questions – who we are, where we’re going and why? Who can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god).”