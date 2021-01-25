listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Canadian power-pop quartet Kiwi Jr. just dropped their sophomore album, “Cooler Returns”, their first on the Sub Pop label. You can hear rough and jangly 90’s influences from the likes of Pavement and Jonathan Richman. The tunes are simple, smart, witty and fun with catchy hooks galore. Fans of Weezer, Fountains of Wayne and Nada Surf will certainly find plenty to like here as well. Check out the title track as a good example.

Singer Jeremy Gaudet says: “We wanted our songs to be simple sounding on the surface and would reference Velvet Underground, Beat Happening, The Strokes, and bands that used simple chords and straight forward rhythms for the most part.”

Gaudet commented on the video: “No one is able to play live shows, so using the latest technology we have replicated the most accurate version possible of what Kiwi Jr. shows once looked like.” Video was directed by Sean Egerton Foreman

