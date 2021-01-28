listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Lucero’s new single, “Back in Ohio”, is a straight ahead rock song that finds the band returning to its indie-rock roots. It’s written about the incredulous true story of William Morgan from Ohio. He who fought alongside Cuban rebels to help them win the Cuban Revolution, only to be betrayed by Castro and the Communists.

The track is taken from the Memphis band’s 10th studio album, “When You Found Me”, out January 29th.

