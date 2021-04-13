“I thought was writing “Hot & Heavy” about an old friend, but I realized along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself. So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don’t want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn’t approve of me now, and that’s embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am.”

Dacus directed the “Hot & Heavy” video at the Byrd Theatre in Richmond, where she often saw movies growing up: