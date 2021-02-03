listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

On her debut EP “Coming of Age, Pt. 1” Nashville-based indie/alternative artist Maddie Medley documents the strange and sometimes-treacherous journey of becoming yourself. Building a powerful tension between her beguiling voice and penetrating songwriting—a dynamic equally informed by Patsy Cline and ’90s riot grrrl bands—the 22-year-old artist ultimately finds a quiet strength in boldly following her own intuition.

The song, “Coming of Age”, was written when she was 19. In 2018 the demo version was released, and ultimately lead to her signing with major label Elektra Records. The song found its way to Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb who worked with her on this new version of it.

“Coming of Age” reflects on existential frustration, as well as the confusion of what Medley calls “my first real grown-up relationship—which actually wasn’t very grown-up at all.”

