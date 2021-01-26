listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!



Made Kuti, grandson of legendary activist and originator of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, now proudly steps into the limelight bearing his family’s torch, pushing the brand of infectious grooves and social consciousness that his grandfather and father (four-time Grammy nominee Femi Kuti) pioneered into exciting and modern new territory. Made plays every instrument on his debut single, “Free Your Mind,” which centers on a mesmerizing rhythm and lyrics preaching an emancipation of the consciousness. The phrase, “free your mind and set your soul free” mixes within a groove that grows more hypnotic the longer it plays.

“‘Free Your Mind’ is very much inspired by the teachings I received from my father and his efforts to make me understand exactly what the black man and woman’s situation is in Nigeria, Africa, and around the world. I think freeing your mind is, in a way, the opposite of what the phrase actually sounds like. ‘Free your mind’ almost sounds like decadence, like ‘don’t be constrained by anything, just take things as they are.’ I think the true meaning of ‘free your mind’ is to be critical. It means use your mind to its full potential—to think, to try to find answers and ask the right questions.”

Video directed and animated by Olly Frostie.

