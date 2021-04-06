listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too! Major Murphy, the 4 piece indie rock band from Michigan just released their sophomore album, “Access”. A track that caught our attention immediately is “In The Meantime”. The song was written after vocalist/guitarist Jacob Bullard and bassist/vocalist Jacki Warren’s young son was suffering from lead poisoning. It’s an emotional track touching on feelings of anxiety, uncertainty and ultimately hope and survival.

Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield praises the band’s new record, “It’s an album that’s remarkably cohesive – a striking relic in an age where ardent and true ‘album-making’ is a fading art form. In nine songs, it somehow takes a listener backwards & forwards at once, reckoning with intrinsic anxieties while conceptualizing a fantastical and vibrant happening, soothing in its familiar, occasionally childlike tone.”

Catch the listen hear! song of the day each weekday morning at 11:10.