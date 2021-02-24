listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!
Prolific songwriter Mayer Hawthorne returns with his signature blue-eyed soul groove on “Rare Changes”. It’s the title track from his latest album project which is some of his best work to date. His writing pulls from his life and observations; his heartache and joy.
He had this to say about the song: “I started writing this song with SebastiAn long before the global pandemic and I can’t believe how accidentally relevant it is. The best songs usually have multiple layers to them and this one is like a mille-feuille with icing on top. We’ve got a long way to go, but I am deeply inspired by all of the positive changes happening out there.”
Catch the listen hear! song of the day each weekday morning at 11:10.