listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Well known as the musicians that accompanied the great Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones both in the studio and on stage, Menahan Street Band is back with “The Exciting Sounds of The Menahan Street Band”. It’s their first new album in nearly ten years. The Brooklyn–based instrumental band create a tasty blend of soul, funk, jazz, and hip-hop. Check out their latest single, “The Duke”, with its catchy organ riff that first draws you in, topped with sweet horns all fueled by the seasoned rhythm section.

“Recorded at the old Dunham Studio (Brooklyn) during the Charles Bradley ‘Victim Of Love’ sessions. Our friend Frank Dukes would come by with demos, ideas, etc,” the band said of their latest single in a statement shared to their Instagram. “Some turned into songs that made Charles’ album, like ‘Strictly Reserved For You’…we tried putting vocals on this track but Charles could never get into it. Years later while putting together ‘The Exciting Sounds Of…’ album, we thought this was the perfect place for THE DUKE.”