The band Momma was formed by Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten in California while attending high school 5 years ago. Newly relocated to New York, the group has now expanded to a four-piece. Recently, they shared their new single “Medicine.” It speaks to how being in a truly intimate, loving relationship can feel like a sweet addiction.

The band explained: “The two guitar riffs were written by Etta and Allegra about a year before we actually brought it to the full band. When we wrote the first verse, we realized it was one of the first times we couldn’t write about heartbreak – we were both in very loving relationships. We wanted to write about that feeling of just being addicted to someone, and how someone else’s company can really feel like a drug.”

Momma have a new album set to come out sometime next year on Polyvinyl Record Co.

