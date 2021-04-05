listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too! Israeli singer, songwriter, producer and pop star Noga Erez has an adventurous take on music. She’s outspoken and sometimes in your face with her message. She has just released her second album, “Kids”, with her creative and life partner, Ori Rousso. Their relationship is the basis for the new single “Story”, billed as “a song about a couple fighting and how, in that situation, sometimes what you hear the other person say, is not what they actually said.” “Everyone brings their past experiences to the relationship even if things are great” Erez comments. “Sometimes past situations come in and take over.”

“ROUSSO is my partner in music as well as my partner in life” she explains. “This is the first time we tell a story about our relationship in a song and video. It’s a song about a couple fighting and how, in that situation, sometimes what you hear the other person say is not what they actually said. The making of this video was a 10-day couples therapy session for us. As we rehearsed the pretend fighting and martial arts moves we knew that, at times, one of us would get punched just a little too hard. It was so intense and interesting to live in this world, where our relationship comes alive in the most physical way.”

.

Catch the listen hear! song of the day each weekday morning at 11:10.