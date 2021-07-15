listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

The Brooklyn-based four-piece band Pom Pom Squad recently released their anxiously awaited debut album ‘Death of a Cheerleader’ to wide critical acclaim. Led by powerhouse front person Mia Berrin, the band mixes girl group and punk influences resulting in catchy pop songs that pack a heavy punch.

One of our favorite songs on the album is “Head Cheerleader.” It’s a grungy track of defiance about trading a desire for external approval/acceptance for self-actualization, which also includes backing vocals by Tegan Quin (Tegan & Sara).

