Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach has turned unreleased voice and guitar demos from legendary singer-songwriter/storyteller Tony Joe White into an album. White, best known for writing such songs as “Polk Salad Annie” and “Rainy Night In Georgia”, died in 2018. Auerbach and White talked of collaborating but that never happened. “Boot Money” is the first taste we get of the new album, “Smoke From the Chimney, out May 7th.
“Boot Money” features an animated video by director Robert Schober, placing White and Auerbach in the studio before White lives out the storyline of the song.
