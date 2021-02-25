listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!



Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach has turned unreleased voice and guitar demos from legendary singer-songwriter/storyteller Tony Joe White into an album. White, best known for writing such songs as “Polk Salad Annie” and “Rainy Night In Georgia”, died in 2018. Auerbach and White talked of collaborating but that never happened. “Boot Money” is the first taste we get of the new album, “Smoke From the Chimney, out May 7th.