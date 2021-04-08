listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Great news for all of us Prince fans! The artist’s estate will be releasing a completed but never heard before new album! “Welcome 2 America” is a powerful creative statement that documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice. The album touches on “golden parachutes, the superficial nature of social media, reality TV-fueled celebrity culture, and corporate monopolies in the music industry, ultimately concluding that America is the ‘Land of the free/home of the slave,’” according to the estate.

The album will be released July 30th in CD, vinyl and digital formats with deluxe versions available as well. Full album details here.