The combination of a yearlong lock-down and isolation lead to a lot of soul-searching for Real Estate. The result is “Half a Human”, the new six song EP full of dazzling dream pop. The songs were born out of the sessions from their 2020 album, “The Main Thing”. While in isolation during the pandemic, the band worked remotely to finish the tracks which also renewed their commitment to continuing as a band.

Vocalist and guitarist Martin Courtney said in a press release “Life keeps changing and additional responsibilities and stresses keep being added, but this band is still here,” vocalist and guitarist Martin Courtney said in a press release. “When I was writing a lot of these songs, I was feeling a little weird about being in a band. Like, ‘How is this still a thing?’ I was feeling silly about it and then coming around to it at the same time. This is what we’re good at and it’s what we love to do and want to keep doing. I don’t want to do anything else.”

Check out the mind-bending, multimedia music video directed by FISK