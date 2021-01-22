listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!



Perhaps he saw it all coming? In a time of pandemic and politics, “Turn This Ship Around”, a new song by Rob Fetters, is perfectly suited for this time in history, but written five years ago. The optimistic anthem is one of the tunes on his latest album, “Ship Shake”.

You may know Rob from his work with Cincinnati bands The Raisins, psychodots, and The Bears (with Adrian Belew), in addition to his impressive solo career. A master of the guitar and craftsman of many great pop rock songs, like most other musicians, hasn’t been able to tour or play house concerts as he had been doing before the pandemic. He now live-streams his performances from home. “Fetters Is Cheap: BYOB & Snacks” can be seen Saturdays at 9pm on YouTube.

For more info: robfetters.net robfetters.bandcamp.com