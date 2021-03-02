listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!



DJ, producer and songwriter Roosevelt, (aka Marius Lauper), has released Polydans, his third album. It’s been called a love letter to dance music and showcases his signature synth pop sound. “Easy Way Out”, the first song on the album, is upbeat and driving; a great setup for what follows.

Here’s what he says about the song: “I love album intros that build and introduce new layers using instrumentation. We always play live intros that way as well – basically so that everyone can hear each instrument starting individually and is able to make adjustments to their monitor mix. I definitely had that in mind while I was writing ‘Easy Way Out’, it’s a very lively track that should set the tone for the sonic world of the record.”