Rosanne Cash has released "The Killing Fields," a powerful new song that reckons with the dark legacy of lynchings in the South.

“A few years of my own personal reckoning with painful issues of race, racism, privilege, reconciliation and individual responsibility led up to the moment in the summer of 2020, when finally no one could avert their eyes from the truth of white privilege in America, and the damage and sorrow caused by systemic racism, I wrote ‘The Killing Fields’ in that summer,” explains Cash. “All that came before us is not who we are now.”

On April 9th, Cash will release a 7″ vinyl edition of the song with her 2020 single “Crawl Into the Promised Land.” Proceeds from the vinyl sales benefit the Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement, which aims to raise awareness about the history of lynchings in the state of Arkansas.

