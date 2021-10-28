listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too



Louisville’s indie bedroom pop rock band Routine Caffeine have returned with their new single, “Closet.” It’s the second taste we get of their upcoming EP due early next year via Nashville’s To-Go-Records. This follows their debut song “Pennies in the Garden,” which we love and has received a lot of airplay on WFPK.

In a statement from the band: “The song, “Closet”, came about when our lead singer, Katie, was in college at MSU and started having a large bout of anxiety during a party. She headed up to her friend’s room and sat in the closet to calm down. While Katie was in the closet, she took out her phone and took a voice memo of what would become the chorus. The song is a relatable, simple story about feeling overwhelmed and anxious due to social pressure and finding an escape in a quiet safe space to try to re-charge one’s social battery.”

The band is having a release party from 7-9pm and premiering the music video for “Closet” at Better Days Records on October 28th. They are also playing a “quasi release show” on October 29th at The Enchanted Forest in New Albany with Boa Boys and The Ego Trippers!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.