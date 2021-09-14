listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Adam Melchor, caught our ears with his incredibly catchy new single, “What A Damn Shame.” It’s a bit of a departure from his previous indie folk pop material. It’s a short and sweet tune inspired by a true story that makes you want to stomp your feet, clap your hands and join in singing along!

About the new song, Adam explains, “Growing up, my first experiences of playing live were to restaurants and bars in New Jersey. This song is about a time I saw someone get stood up on a date. He waited, ate alone, left and the waitress came up to me and said did you see that? I said, ‘what a damn shame to waste a good shirt on a bad night.’ I wrote this song from the perspective of getting your hopes up with a sunken heart in a not-so-country country song.” Enjoy:

