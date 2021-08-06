listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Nashville Gothic blueswoman Adia Victoria has announced her new album, A Southern Gothic. We get a preview with the first single, “Magnolia Blues.” Inspired in part by an unpublished work by William Faulkner, it’s a haunting tale of a woman’s journey back home to reconnect with her roots after moving North and failed relationship.

The new album, due September 17, features guest appearances by Margo Price, Jason Isbell and the National’s Matt Berninger with T Bone Burnett as executive producer.

“The magnolia has stood as an integral symbol of Southern myth making, romanticism, the Lost Cause of the Confederates and the white washing of Southern memory,” Victoria explained. “‘Magnolia Blues’ is a reclaiming of the magnolia — an unburdening if its limbs of the lies it has stood for. This song centers the narrative of a Black Southern woman’s furious quest to find her way back home to the South under the shade of her Magnolia.”

