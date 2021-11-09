listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter AHI (pronounced “eye”, drawing the letters from his initials Ahkinoah Habah Izarh) just released his highly anticipated new album, Prospect.

One of our favorite tracks on the album is the beautiful soulful ballad, “Until You,” that pays tribute to the person that changes everything in your life.

As he explains, “You don’t have to backpack across the wilderness of North America, trek through the tropics of the Caribbean islands, or climb the Ethiopian highlands without a penny to your name like I have, to understand the extreme weight of loneliness and isolation. But in my experience, that weight was only lifted once I found someone who helped me find myself. When that person walks into your life, you feel like you’ve conquered the world. It’s as rare as some of the most remote parts of this vast earth.”

