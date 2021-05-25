listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Texas native/New York transplant singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier just released the deeply introspective song, “Harshest Critic.” It’s the follow up to her debut single, “Cowboy”, and “I Lied,” her clever collaboration with Lord Huron, a track we recently features as a listen hear! Song of the Day.

“I wrote ‘Harshest Critic’ around the time when labels were knocking on my door, and I kept wondering what it would feel like when other people were judging me. It ended up being a song about how, when you’re an artist, everything feels like life or death. But in reality, it’s your happiness and who you are as a person that really matter. You might as well enjoy the ride, because no one’s ever going to be as hard on you as you are.”

