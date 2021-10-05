listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

We’ve not heard from alt-J since their 2017 album release Relaxer, but they’ve returned with news of a new LP and the new single, “U&ME.” It’s a beautiful, well-crafted alt-pop song accompanied by a skateboard themed video that recalls summer memories. Their highly anticipated new album, “The Dream,” will be released February 11, 2022.

Elaborating on the meaning of “U&ME”, alt-J’s keyboardist/vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton said, “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.”

