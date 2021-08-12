listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

It’s no secret that we love Amos Lee. A lot. He’s back with the uplifting new song, “Worry No More,” his first new music this year. The song sees him reflecting on his mental health and finding tranquility amidst the chaos.

In a press release he says “Worry No More” is about “the feeling of finding ‘beauty in the broken lines,’ pushing past the anxiety and isolation and despair to find one moment of peace. Though written before the pandemic, it’s a true modern day mantra for these challenging times.”

He plans on releasing more music this year as he gets ready to set out on a national tour. 91.9 WFPK is proud to present Amos Lee with Mutlu at Iroquois Amphitheater September 26.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.