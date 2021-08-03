listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Angel Olsen has just released her striking cover version of Men Without Hats’ 1982 smash hit “Safety Dance.” Her take is a bit edgier and more menacing than the playful original. It’s the second taste we get of her forthcoming EP Aisles. It’s an ambitious project of ‘80s covers. The EP is set for release August 20th (digitally) and September 24th (physically).

“I felt this song could be reinterpreted to be about the time of quarantine and the fear of being around anyone or having too much fun,” Olsen explained in a statement. “It made me wonder, is it safe to laugh or dance or be free of it all for just a moment?” Listen below.

And of course, we felt the need to include the original from Men Without Hats:



